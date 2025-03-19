Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Honest Statement on Steph Curry Injury
The Golden State Warriors unexpectedly took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in an 11-point win, despite superstar point guard Steph Curry sitting out.
Curry was ruled out of Tuesday's game due to rest, but on the night before, he clarified that he was dealing with a back injury that has been bothering him.
"It just started hurting," Curry said about his back. "Last Thursday... it was actually pregame. It was something that I've dealt with a couple of years ago, but it was just a weird thing that popped up, and it was more just managing it."
Of course, with a 37-year-old star leading their team, the Warriors have no reason to push Curry into action if he is not 100%, especially on the second leg of a back-to-back. Curry has put the Warriors' offense on his back recently and deserved a night off after everything he has done.
The shocking part is, though, that the Warriors looked good without Curry. Nine-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies standout Chandler Parsons got honest about how the Warriors can handle Curry's injury.
"The fact that they won this game and were so good, and still played almost better defense than they do with Steph Curry, buys him more leeway," Parsons said. "This gives him one or two more nights off where they have other guys. Steve Kerr is on record saying this is one of the deepest teams he's ever had... This team has enough without Steph Curry to win games."
The Warriors are now 7-3 on the season without Curry, but 1-0 when they have Jimmy Butler in the lineup while Curry sits. Golden State undoubtedly has the talent to steal wins with Curry sidelined, and the Warriors will likely take advantage of that to ensure Curry is healthy for the playoffs.
