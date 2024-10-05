Nine-Year NBA Veteran Scammed for $1M
It was reported by several outlets on Friday that a man had been convicted of defrauding two former NBA players for a combined $8M.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote, “A Georgia businessman was convicted Friday on five counts by a federal jury in Manhattan of defrauding former NBA players Dwight Howard and Chandler Parsons of a combined $8 million in 2021.”
Howard was reportedly scammed out of $7 while Parsons sent $1M to the scammer.
“Parsons was tricked into a fraudulent investment in the development of the career of former No. 2 draft pick James Wiseman,” Windhorst added. “Government lawyers have indicated they plan to argue for a sentence of 11 to 14 years for Darden, who was also convicted of a multimillion fraud scheme in 2016.”
Parsons and Howard were teammate on the Houston Rockets for one season (2013-14). Also spending three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Parsons infamously received a four-year, $94M contract with the franchise.
This contract did not work out for Memphis, as Parsons appeared in just 95 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 7.2 points. Parsons also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks.
Howard, who reportedly lost much more than Parsons in this fraud scheme, is a future Hall of Fame center. The former Orlando Magic star made eight All-NBA teams in his career, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards.
