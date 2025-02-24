Nine-Year NBA Veteran Shares Harsh Truth for 76ers, Joel Embiid
No team in the NBA has had a more disappointing season than the Philadelphia 76ers.
After acquiring Paul George, almost everyone expected the 76ers to be a legitimate title-contending team in the Eastern Conference. Instead, the exact opposite happened.
Not only are the 76ers not contending, but they don't even look like a play-in-worthy team as they're on a seven-game losing streak and 16 games under .500.
While the 76ers could still potentially make the play-in tournament, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons believes that they should shut the season down.
"The 76ers' season is over, they're cooked," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show. "They built this team to win now, and it's been an absolute disaster. They knew about this injury. Go watch Joel Embiid play in the Olympics...this has required surgery since October. It's now February 24th."
While Parsons words are harsh, they aren't wrong. It would take an absolute miracle for the 76ers to somehow turn the season around, but even then, they'd face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Joel Embiid has been largely injured and has no timetable to get better, Paul George has looked like an absolute shell of himself, and Tyrese Maxey can't do it all alone. At this point, Philadelphia would be better off calling it quits for the season.
If the 76ers can't beat the Bulls on Monday night, then the writing is more than on the wall.
