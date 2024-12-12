Nine-Year NBA Veteran Wants $146 Million Star Paired With Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a 118-104 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder that eliminated them from the NBA Cup, as the now focus in Dallas could shift to the front office target, a key addition to the roster. While the Mavericks are reigning Western Conference champions, they might need to add another high-impact player to their roster to compete in their loaded conference.
While trade talks continue to circle players like Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, and Cameron Johnson, a star just recently made headlines as he could be searching for a new team. On a recent episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons pitched his case for Dallas being an ideal landing spot.
While co-host Lou Williams said Jimmy Butler would make the most sense with the Houston Rockets, Parsons countered and argued that the Mavericks are the better fit.
"To me, it's Dallas," Parsons said. "You go there, there's a pecking order. This is Luka's team, then it's Kyrie, then there's Jimmy Butler. And weakness for their team is defense so I think he provides them a lot of things that they don't have quite yet."
In order to match salaries for a potential deal, Dallas would have to likely move off from three of the following players: P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, Klay Thompson, and Daniel Gafford.
If Dallas can pull off this trade and from a big three of Doncic, Irving, and Butler, they'll position themselves to be the frontrunners in the West yet again.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral