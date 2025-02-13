Nine-Year NBA Veteran Wants Kevin Durant Team Up With Unexpected All-Star
Kevin Durant just eclipsed 30,000 career points, joining just seven other NBA legends to reach that milestone. The 15-time NBA All-Star has cemented himself as one of the best to ever play, but recent rumors are overshadowing his legacy.
The Phoenix Suns were rumored to be looking at trades for Durant ahead of last week's deadline, but with him reportedly turning down a Golden State Warriors reunion, the superstar stayed in Phoenix. Even after the deadline, rumors are not slowing down, as many expect Durant to be traded in the offseason.
With a Durant trade likely to happen in the offseason, there should be 29 suitors lined up out the door sending in their offers. The 36-year-old superstar is still one of the league's premier offensive talents, and wherever he lands next will automatically become a contender.
Nine-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons brought up an interesting destination for Durant: Pairing him with All-Star point guard Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks.
"Think about how good Trae Young has been his whole career being the number one guy," Parsons said. "I think he would be so much better if they do find that 1A guy to not allow him to get double-teamed... He's never had a Kevin Durant, he's never had a Devin Booker, he's never had a 1A like that... As good as he's been, I think he could be so much better if they do add that 1A-type guy... I just think his game would completely evolve when you get that mega superstar next to him."
While Parsons is vague in labeling a specific superstar that the Hawks should pair with Young, Durant is the top player on the market and the exact "1A" guy to complement Young.
