Nine-Year NBA Veteran Wants Kevin Durant Traded to Unexpected Team
The annual trade deadline for the NBA is quickly approaching as the deadline is set for Thursday at 3:00 PM EST.
Many names have been tied to the 2024-2025 deadline especially following the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Mavericks and Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Some of the names that have been reported include Brandon Ingram and Jimmy Butler however, there is a new NBA superstar being named as of late.
Current Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has been reported to be a top target for many teams this deadline season. Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists so far this season. He also is shooting 52/40/83 which has once again solidified him as one of the league’s best offensive weapons. Durant was named an all-star starter for the Western Conference in this year’s starters announcement.
A former Grizzlies player recently commented on where he would like to see Durant be traded to if he does get traded ahead of the Thursday deadline.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Chandler Parsons stated that he wants to see Durant get reunited with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“If I want KD (Kevin Durant) to go back anywhere I’d want him to go back to OKC but then, could you imagine the ring chasing comments that he would get,” Parsons said. “I’d rather see him go back there and what they would be willing to give up than to go to Golden State.”
Golden State seems to be the team pushing the hardest at this point for their former championship-winning forward, but it remains unknown if the Suns will be willing to give the all-star up.
