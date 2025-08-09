Paolo Banchero Reacts to Grizzlies-Magic Trade for $197 Million Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a much different offseason than many were expecting, starting things off with the first huge trade of the summer. In early June, the Grizzlies traded star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a huge deal that gives both teams a boost.
In this deal, the Grizzlies sent Bane to the Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap.
The Grizzlies ultimately traded the 2025 16th overall pick that they acquired in this deal to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the 11th pick, which they used to draft Cedric Coward. The team also bought out young point guard Cole Anthony, who went on to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Magic's addition of Bane
The Magic, on the other hand, are far too excited about the addition of Desmond Bane to mess with their return in the deal.
Bane, 27, has been a premier talent in the NBA since his second year in the league. Over the past four seasons, Bane has averaged 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with efficient 47.2/40.7/88.7 shooting splits.
The Magic have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but their offense has been limited to what Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner bring to the table, which does not include a lot of three-point shooting. Now, Orlando brings in a third creator, who is a serious threat from beyond the arc. In a year where the Eastern Conference is wide open, the Magic have become a legitimate contender.
Paolo Banchero shares his excitement
Around the time of the 2025 NBA Draft, Banchero talked with BETNetwork's Next Up and opened up about the addition of Bane.
"I'm just looking forward to competing at a high level," Banchero said. "Going to hopefully take the East. Just get around this new team and this new energy, new vibes. Obviously, Desmond Bane is a hell of a player, so can't wait to share the court with him and just compete with him."
The Magic are in a great position heading into the 2025-26 season, but many believe the Grizzlies took a step back with the loss of Bane. However, with the additions of Caldwell-Pope, Coward, and Ty Jerome, while hopefully just getting healthy across the board, the Grizzlies should be in a position to compete around Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant.