Paul George Shares Strong Message on Memphis Grizzlies Player

LA Clippers star Paul George is a fan of this Memphis Grizzlies player

Joey Linn

Jan 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts after a foul call during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, LA Clippers star Paul George shared a srong message on Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson.

"I don’t know why this player hasn’t had more recognition around the league for his age and what he’s done with this group and I think he’s a ton of talent," George said of Jackson. "Memphis took a swing on him and it paid off. I like the kid GG Jackson... I think he really doesn’t get talked about enough for his rookie campaign, to be the youngest player in the NBA and to still be productive. I know they were on a team that was kinda limited with injuries and Ja [Morant] not being there, but I thought he stepped in when the light was a little dim in Memphis and shared his light to showcase that he’s here to stay in the NBA."

George continued, saying, "I think he’s just kind of complete… I think he goes in that same category as a big wing that can score it at a high-level, he can rebound, he defends, he’s super athletic… He doesn’t get talked about enough in the conversations of like the youngest guys to do it… I’m not putting him in that category… but you know, for his ceiling in this first year, I mean he outperformed Kobe at that age."

As George stated, he is not putting Jackson in the same category as Kobe Bryant, but wanted to emphasize how rare it is for a player to perform at such a high level at Jackson's age.

