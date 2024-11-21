Philadelhpia 76ers Make Paul George Injury Announcement vs Grizzlies
The Philadelphia 76ers desperately needed a win against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies tonight. With Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George all playing, it seemed like tonight would finally be the night when the team snapped their four-game losing streak.
Unfortunately for the 76ers, the complete opposite happened. Not only is the team down 18 points in the fourth quarter to the Grizzlies but Paul George was injured in the process. George left the game against the Grizzlies with an apparent injury in the third quarter.
It was later revealed by Shams Charania of ESPN that George suffered a left knee hyperextension and would not return against the Grizzlies.
It's an incredibly unfortunate moment for a 76ers team that finally just got all of their star players back. The team already has the worst record in the NBA, but it's only going to get worse tonight. George was already struggling throughout the season as he returned from a bone bruise, averaging only 16.7 points on 39.6% shooting from the field.
It hasn't been revealed when Paul George will return to the team, but the Philadelphia 76ers no longer have the luxury of being cautious. The team desperately needs Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid to step up in his absence or they'll fall into a hole that might be too deep to return from.
