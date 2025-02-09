Philadelphia 76ers Sign Ex-Memphis Grizzlies Player
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the NBA's biggest letdowns this season, winning just 20 of their first 51 games and are sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers have a few of the league's top stars, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, but have been utterly disappointing through their 2024-25 campaign.
Philadelphia's biggest faults this season have been their injuries and lack of depth, as they have not had the talent to prevail through all of their injury concerns. With no significant moves made ahead of the trade deadline, the 76ers have turned to free agency to look for improvements.
The 76ers are reportedly signing 23-year-old forward David Roddy to a 10-day contract. The Atlanta Hawks waived Roddy after a few trade deadline moves, and now Roddy is expected to find a new home in Philly to help with their damaged frontcourt depth.
Roddy was drafted 23rd overall in 2022 by the 76ers but traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a draft-night trade. Roddy was very impressive in Memphis, showing vast improvements through his two seasons there. As a sophomore, Roddy averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds through 48 games, before the Grizzlies traded him to the Phoenix Suns.
Roddy did not get much opportunity in Atlanta this season, playing just 12.6 minutes per game through 27 appearances. While he has just ten days to prove himself in Philly, hopefully, the struggling squad gives him enough of an opportunity to show his potential.
Related Articles
Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets