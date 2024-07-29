Phoenix Suns Announce Trade of Intriguing Young Player
The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns officially completed a trade on Monday that sends athletic forward David Roddy to Atlanta in exchange for forward E.J. Liddell. In their announcement on the deal being finalized, the Hawks wrote the following:
"The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for forward E.J. Liddell, the team announced today. Roddy appeared in 65 games (13 starts) during the 2023-24 season with Memphis (48 games) and Phoenix (17 games), averaging 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18.1 minutes (.403 FG%, .691 FT%)."
Atlanta officially welcomed Roddy to the team in a post on X:
As the Hawks detailed in their announcement, Roddy began his career with the Memphis Grizzlies where he appeared in 118 games.
"Selected by Philadelphia with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Roddy’s draft rights were acquired by Memphis, along with Danny Green from the 76ers, in exchange for De’Anthony Melton," the Hawks explained. "Roddy has seen action in 135 career games (17 starts), suiting up for Memphis and Phoenix, owning averages of 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 18.0 minutes (.416 FG%, .301 3FG%, .662 FT%)."
In addition to Atlanta's press release, the Suns also officially announced the deal:
Roddy is an intriguing young player, because while he is undersized as a 6'4" power forward, he is 255 pounds and has impressive athleticism allows him to play above his height at times.
