Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Grayson Allen Talks Smack & Shows Off The ‘Grizzlies Free Throw Championship Belt’
Anthony Sain
After practice the Memphis Grizzlies have a free throw shooting tournament and Grayson Allen has won it all season long. He took time to show off the championship belt and talk smack about it to his teammates.
The Memphis Grizzlies Defeat The Charlotte Hornets At Home To Close Out The Decade
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies had an impressive victory Sunday evening over the Charlotte Hornets, 117-104, in the team's final contest of the decade. Five players scored in double-digits, led by Dillon Brooks who had 20 points. The Grizzlies closed out the decade with a win, ended the month of December 8-8, and are now in 10th place in the Western Conference.
VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins on Taylor Matchup Against The Charlotte Hornets, Team’s 3-Point Percentage, and Tyus Jones Upswing
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to take on the Charlotte Hornets and Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media about tonight’s matchup. He also talked about the increased three-point percentages of individual players on the team as well as Tyus Jones’ recent play.
Jokic Was ‘No Joke’ As The Memphis Grizzlies Lost To The Denver Nuggets
Anthony Sain
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with a career-high 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-110 on Saturday. Jaren Jackson Jr. would lead the Grizzlies with 20 points and 4 rebounds.
Memphis Grizzlies 'Let It Fly' Philosophy Has Lead To Increased Shooting Percentages
Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins entered the season preaching about utilizing a wide-open, up-tempo offensive attack centered around ball movement and getting open looks from three. So far his experiment with his young team has had highs and lows but one definite result has been increased three-point percentages for individual players.
Former Memphis Grizzlies Star Zach Randolph Unofficially Says That He's Done With Basketball
Anthony Sain
During an impromptu interview with TMZ Sports in Los Angeles before the Clippers versus Lakers game on Christmas day, former Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph unofficially announced that he is done pursuing the opportunity to extend his career in the NBA. If this is true, the 17-year pro and Grizzlies fan-favorite could soon his uniform number retired with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr. Lead Balanced Memphis Grizzlies Attack In Payback Win Over The Oklahoma City Thunder
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies got a little bit of revenge Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 110-97 win on the road. The Thunder had just defeated the Grizzlies over a week ago after a huge second-half collapse by Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas would lead the team with 21 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. would add 20 points.
Adjust Your Plans Memphis Fans - Your Grizzlies Will Be Playing On Christmas Day Soon Enough
Anthony Sain
Every year on Christmas Day the NBA features nationally televised games with what typically consists of some of the most anticipated matchups across the league. The Memphis Grizzlies have never been included in this lineup, even when they were perennial playoff contenders but with their young, talented and exciting core, the NBA’s years are numbered for excluding the Bears of Beale St.
Memphis Grizzlies Lose To Nearly Flawless San Antonio Spurs Despite Impressive Effort
Anthony Sain
Some games are lost due to a lack of effort. Some games are lost due to fatigue. Some games you just lose due to a lack of talent. In the case of the Memphis Grizzlies 145-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the loss can easily be credited to the remarkable shooting display that was put on by the Spurs.