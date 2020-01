The Memphis Grizzlies won in a 140-114 rout over the Los Angeles Clippers last night. Four players scored 20 points or more including Jare Crowder with 27, Jaren Jackson Jr. with 24, Ja Morant with 22 and Dillon Brooks with 22. Here are the Sights of the Night!

(All photos are the property of Gary A. Vasquez of USA TODAY Sports)