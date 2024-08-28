All Grizzlies

Recently Traded Memphis Grizzlies Player Reveals Incredible Ja Morant Gesture

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant came through for his former teammate

Joey Linn

Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, center, is mobbed by teammates Jacob Gilyard, left, and Ziaire Williams, after scoring the winning basket to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, center, is mobbed by teammates Jacob Gilyard, left, and Ziaire Williams, after scoring the winning basket to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Former first round pick Ziaire Williams was traded earlier this offseason by the Memphis Grizzlies. Landing with the Brooklyn Nets, Williams should have an opportunity to play more next season than he would have in Memphis.

Close friends with Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Williams will miss his former teammate and vice versa. While Morant and Williams are no longer teammates, the two young players still share a bond that will remain while they play in separate conferences.

During a recent interview with HoopsHype, Williams revealed an incredible gesture from Morant this NBA offseason.

“He flew all the way from Memphis just to come to my camp,” Williams said. “As great as he is on the court, he’s even ten times better off the court.”

When asked if Morant has been made out to be something he is not, Williams said, “Yeah, I mean, in the NBA, it’s all just recency bias… He was just hurt. He didn’t play last year, but they’ll remember real quick.”

Leaving Memphis to attend Williams’ basketball camp, Morant pulled up to support his former teammate at an offseason event that means a lot to him. This is a special gesture from the star point guard, and one that Williams clearly appreciated.

Looking to find his way in the NBA next season, this is a big year for Williams in Brooklyn.

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

