Sacramento Kings Star Slams Gilbert Arenas Over DeMar DeRozan Comments
No one knows controversy quite like Gilbert Arenas. It feels like once a week, Arenas finds himself in the center of a statement that rubs people the wrong way. Most recently, it's De'Aaron Fox and the entire city of Sacramento.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena show, Arenas slammed DeMar DeRozan for joining the Sacramento Kings, as opposed to a major market team like the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Man, f**k the Kings, man,” Arenas said. "I need to call DeMar man. Don’t you like big cities, bro? You keep going to these weak a** cities, man. San Antonio, man, Chicago cold. You going down to Hicksville (Sacramento). … They rank No. 1 in people just being ugly over there. That’s not a city you want to be in.”
Sacramento Kings All-Star De'Aaron Fox didn't take kindly to the former Memphis Grizzlies guard's words. He made sure to let Arenas know that Chicago and San Antonio were great places to play for.
"Chicago is the 3rd most populated city in the country and San Antonio is top 10 btw 😂😂"
While the Sacramento Kings may have been the smallest market team in the Pacific Division to want DeMar DeRozan, they rolled out the red carpet in a way that no other team has ever done. Without even playing a single game, DeMar DeRozan is already one of the most beloved players on the Sacramento Kings.
