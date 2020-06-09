San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge Will Miss The Remainder Of The Season After Shoulder Surgery

The San Antonio Spurs are tied for the longest playoff streak in NBA history with 22 consecutive trips to the playoffs. That all seems more likely to end now than ever as their star big man LaMarcus Aldridge will now miss the remainder of the season due to recovering from shoulder surgery.

Aldridge suffered the injury back in February against the Utah Jazz and had the surgery performed after the season was suspended on April 24th. Aldridge was averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds this season for the Spurs who are currently four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the Western Conference.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

