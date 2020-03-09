Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-8-20

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 18 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last night's results and how they affect the Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 32-32. Their "magic number" that is notated beside every team in their playoff race is the combined number of Memphis wins and losses for the given team that is needed for them to be eliminated from playoff contention.

New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 28-36

Current Standing: 9th

Season Series: Pelicans lead 2-0 with two games remaining

Games Remaining: 18

Last night: Won, 120-107 over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Games Behind Grizz: 4.0

Grizz Magic Number: 14

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings

Record: 28-36

Current Standing: 10th

Season Series: Kings won 3-1

Games Remaining: 18

Last night: Lost, 118-113, to the Toronto Raptors

Games Behind Grizz: 4.0

Grizz Magic Number: 14

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trailblazers

Record: 28-37

Current Standing: 11th

Season Series: Grizz lead 1-0 with two games remaining

Games Remaining: 17

Last night: off

Games Behind Grizz: 4.5

Grizz Magic Number: 13

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs

Record: 26-36

Current Standing: 12th

Season Series: Grizz lead 2-1 with one game remaining

Games Remaining: 20

Last night: Lost, 132-129, to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Games Behind Grizz: 5.0

Grizz Magic Number: 14

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

