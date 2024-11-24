Scotty Pippen Jr. Makes Heartfelt Statement on Career Night vs. Chicago Bulls
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has been sidelined for the past eight games, but the team has made it clear they will not let his absence define their mindset. In those eight games, the Grizzlies are 5-3, most recently picking up a road win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
The hero of the Grizzlies' win in Chicago was none other than Scotty Pippen Jr., dropping a career-high 30 points and an impressive 10 assists. Pippen shot an efficient 13-16 from the field on his way to a double-double, but the highlight of the story was him doing so in his father's old stomping grounds.
Pippen's dad, Scottie, won six NBA Championships alongside Michael Jordan in Chicago. Scotty having the best game of his career in the United Center is a great story, and the 24-year-old guard recognized it following Saturday's win.
"It's a dream come true. It's crazy to say I put 30 and 10 up in the gym that my dad had played. I still can't really put it into words, but yeah it's a dream come true. It means everything to me and my family. I talked to my dad tonight about coming in and playing, and he knew it was a dream for me to go here and play."
Via K.C. Johnson: "Asked Scotty Pippen Jr. what it was like to get his career-high at United Center: 'I've been coming here since I was a kid. So just being able to go out there and perform and see my Dad's name in the rafters is definitely a dream come true.'"
Pippen has been phenomenal for the Grizzlies when given the opportunity. When he plays 30+ minutes, Pippen averages 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. It is always a downer when Morant is sidelined, but Pippen has given Memphis a strong point guard in his absence.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls