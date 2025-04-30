Scotty Pippen Jr. Reacts to Controversial Ja Morant Statement

Like Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr. thinks the Grizzlies’ series vs. the Thunder could’ve gone way differently 👀



Ja says he had OKC figured out by Game 2—but a collision with Lu Dort in Game 3 brought everything crashing down.



Once Ja went out, the series shifted for good 😓 pic.twitter.com/pJSVQRWAmU