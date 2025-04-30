Scotty Pippen Jr. Reacts to Controversial Ja Morant Statement
The Memphis Grizzlies' 2024-25 season was definitely a disappointment. Looking at their record improvement from a season ago without context, you would disagree, but their second half of the season collapse, paired with an embarrassing showing in the playoffs, was surely disappointing. Now, they'll head into the offseason with a multitude of questions to answer about their roster.
Looking back on the playoffs, the Grizzlies were competitive with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the series' final two games. After the series, Grizzlies star Ja Morant said that he had OKC figured out, and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. responded to that comment on a recent appearance on Run It Back.
"It could go either way, I feel like, if he doesn't go out," Pippen Jr. said in response to a question from former NBA star Lou Williams.
As detailed by Pippen Jr. in the answer, the Grizzlies were up 26 points at halftime of Game 3, but were set to head into the second half without Morant after he suffered an injury. The Grizzlies went on to blow the massive lead, but Morant's presence likely could've gotten them the win. In addition, the Grizzlies played OKC down to the wire in Game 4, losing by just two points.
Whether or not Morant's presence could've extended the series much more, it's clear that the Thunder were the far superior team based upon their performances in games one and two when Morant was healthy.
