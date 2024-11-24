Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Performance in Grizzlies-Bulls Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies took a flyer on Scotty Pippen Jr. in the 2023-24 season, granting him a two-way contract after showing out in the G League. This offseason, the Grizzlies showed they truly believe in the 24-year-old guard, converting his two-way contract to a multi-year standard deal to stay in Memphis.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has not gotten as much love as many would expect, but Scotty Pippen Jr. has been a silent assassin, slowly growing his game to play at a high level.
In Saturday's win over the Chicago Bulls, Pippen dropped a game-high and career-high 30 points on impressively efficient 13-16 shooting, all three misses coming from deep. Pippen also contributed 10 assists on top of his career-scoring night, proving to the league what he can do with his expanded role.
Pippen's impressive performance has gone viral across social media, especially since he did this in Chicago, where his dad made his mark alongside legend Michael Jordan.
Via NBA: "Scotty Pippen Jr. with a career-high 30 PTS! The Grizzlies get the win in Chicago."
Via StatMuse: "Scotty Pippen Jr. tonight:
30 PTS
10 AST
13-17 FG
Career-high in scoring."
Via Hoop Central: "Scotty Pippen Jr. tonight:
30 Points
10 Assists
76% FG
50% 3P
100% FT"
Via NBA TV: "A career night for Scotty Pippen Jr. in the win:
30 PTS (Career-High)
10 AST
3-6 3PM
Ballin' in Chicago runs in the family"
It was truly a special night for Pippen in Chicago.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls