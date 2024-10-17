Scotty Pippen Jr.'s Heartfelt Reaction to Big Contract News
Despite being the son of the legendary Scottie Pippen, Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been through the grind in the NBA. After entering the league undrafted and spending multiple seasons in the G League, Pippen finally found a long-term home with the Grizzlies.
It was revealed this week by the Memphis Grizzlies that Pippen signed a multi-year contract with the team. The details of the contract were not disclosed.
"I would say it's a sense of relief, finally feeling happy, finally feeling like I made it," Pippen said. "It kinda was trending that way, so it was definitely on my mind for a little while. Definitely was good ot get that off my shoulders."
Pippen joked that upon signing his contract, all of his coaches and teammates teased him about buying them dinner.
"All the coaches, players, they all been talking about buying them dinner, buying them gifts," Pippen said. "It's been good, everyone is treating me well. It's definitely a dream come true."
Last season was truly a coming-out party for Scotty PIppen Jr. In 21 games with the Grizzlies, he averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 49/42/75 shooting from the field. Prior to last season, he only had the opportunity to play in six games with the Lakers where he averaged five minutes.
The grind was worth it for Scotty Pippen Jr. and he was rewarded for it.
