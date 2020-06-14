Several NBA Players Approaching Free-Agency Are Seeking Insurance In Case Of Incidents In Orlando

With life-changing money on the line for players like Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics, the unexpected issues that can come from playing in the NBA's "bubble campus" can be fearful. The players are now seeking the possibility of a league-financed insurance policy in the event of COVID-19 or other career-threatening illnesses or injuries.

A total of five players are requesting assistance from the NBA players association to help make this a reality.

© Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

