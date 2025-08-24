All Grizzlies

Sixth Man of the Year Candidate Predicted to Struggle After Trade to Grizzlies

The new Memphis Grizzlies guard could have a down year for the 2025-26 NBA season

Logan Struck

Feb 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) and forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) and forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have had an unexpectedly busy 2025 NBA offseason, starting out with trading away star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a handful of first-round draft picks and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Then, once free agency rolled around, they continued to make noise.

The Grizzlies signed top free agent guard Ty Jerome to a three-year, $28 million contract.

Jerome, 28, is coming off an incredible season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting an efficient 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from three-point range. The 6-foot-5 combo guard played a vital role in Cleveland's path to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, helping the team go 64-18, but his impact was not as felt in the playoffs.

How will Jerome fit in Memphis?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2)
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jerome showed off how valuable he can be as a sixth man last season, being one of the most efficient guards in the NBA, and ultimately finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Luckily for the Grizzlies, he will have a similar role for them, but it is all a question of whether he can be as efficient.

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes predicts that Jerome will be Cleveland's "biggest faller" for the 2025-26 NBA season.

"Jerome couldn't miss last year. He shot 51.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from deep while hitting seemingly every floater he lofted up toward the basket," Hughes wrote. "His efficient work off Cleveland's bench resulted in a third-place finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting and earned him a $27 million deal from the Grizzlies.

"Regression is coming, both because nobody stays as hot as Jerome was last year, and because the Grizzlies have two players—Ja Morant and Scotty Pippen Jr.—who should sit firmly ahead of Jerome in the backcourt rotation."

The Grizzlies should be set for a productive bench backcourt, as Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. are both effective players in that role, but it will simply be very hard for the recent Cavaliers guard to match his production from last season. The Cavaliers had the ideal system for Jerome, where he could come in and play his role with so many weapons around him, but Memphis is simply not as talented.

While Jerome will not necessarily be bad for the Grizzlies next season, it is unreasonable to expect him to match his production and efficiency from last season.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News