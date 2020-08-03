AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

So far Memphis Grizzlies rotations have been a source of frustration

Anthony Sain

In the first two NBA seeding games, the Memphis Grizzlies are yet to find a win.  Outside of the errors in crucial moments that can make of break a game, the Grizzlies rotations and simple over usage of depth have only added to the frustration over the product on the court.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know your opinion on the NBA trying to resume play. Do you think that the “bubble campus idea will work? Do you think it will be safe? Will it be worth the risk? Is it a distraction to the progress that has been made by all of the recent protests? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Follow Our New Social Media Manager and Community Initiative Reporter

Carmen Darden - @charm_carm_GRZ

Follow Our Grizzlies Columnist

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr. - @liaudwin

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: AllGrizzlies or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Young Memphis Grizzlies fall short against San Antonio Spurs 108-106: Takeaways from the heartbreaking loss

After Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. nailed a fadeaway three-pointer to tie the game at 106-106, overtime seemed inevitable in Sunday’s contest against the Spurs. Enter Dillion Brooks, or in that case, the “fall for Demar DeRozan pumpfakes” man. With one second left in the game, Brooks fouled DeRozan as he attempted one of his patent mid-range jumpers. DeRozan calmly sank both three throws, and the Spurs won the game, 108-106. The Grizzlies dropped to 0-2 in regular-season contests within the bubble, and their overall on the season stands at 32-35. Despite 21 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. and 25 from rookie guard Ja Morant, Memphis failed to seal the deal down the stretch.

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr.

VIDEO: How concerned should we be about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foul trouble? - with Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies and Parker Fleming from GrizzlyBearBlues

Parker Fleming from GrizzlyBearBlues joined me to talk about Memphis Grizzlies' forward Jaren Jackson Jr and his foul trouble that has reared it's ugly head in 2 of 3 scrimmage games in Orlando's NBA Bubble Campus. Is it all doom and gloom? Or is it something that we think that he will ultimately grow out of?

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers preview: Things to know, who to watch, and more

At last, the countdown until the beginning of the NBA restart in Orlando will end today for both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers. These two squads will face off in a battle with huge playoff implications. The Grizzlies hold a 3.5 game lead over the TrailBlazers for the 8th and final seed in the NBA Western Conference. Both teams look to impress and make a statement, and this game may come down to the play of its perimeter players, as both squads possess strong backcourt play. Here are some keys to victory for the Grizzlies, and how they can translate their performance during Tuesday’s scrimmage against the Heat into today’s contest versus the Trail Blazers.

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr.

Who will go "back to normal" now that NBA bubble play is underway?

Several NBA teams had players whose games have been elevated in the scrimmage games but now that things are about to get more serious, here are some guys that I think will have games that will come back down to earth with reduced minutes.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies have a surprising spot in Sports Illustrated's latest NBA Power Rankings

Sports Illustrated released it's latest NBA Power Rankings - it's first since the suspension of play due to COVID-19. With many publications and media members placing the Memphis Grizzlies below teams like the Portland Trailblazers and New Orleans Pelicans, you would expect to see more of the same disrespect for the current eighth seed but Michael Shapiro from SI has a much more favorable opinion of the Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: How will the Memphis Grizzlies respond to Tyus Jones' knee injury?  - With Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies and Parker Fleming from GrizzlyBearBlues

Parker Fleming from GrizzlyBearBlues joined me to talk about the Tyus Jones injury and how the Memphis Grizzlies could possibly adjust to him being absent from the lineup. Will we see DeAnthony Melton? Kyle Anderson? More Ja Morant? Check us out!

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies, NBA and Michelob to launch virtual fan experience to get fans closer to the games

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that they are creating an experience where fans will have a courtside view of select Grizzlies games in Orlando. Grizzlies fans will also be able to virtually cheer while waiving their new "Memphis vs Errrbody" Growl Towels.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant on the importance of Dillon Brooks to the team's success.

Ja Morant spoke on the importance of Dillon Brooks to the Memphis Grizzlies success yesterday after their 128-110 victory over the Miami Heat. Brooks had his best game of the three scrimmages yesterday finishing with 23 points and making 4 of 6 three-point attempts.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant full post-game press conference

The Memphis Grizzlies won over the Miami Heat 128-110 in their final scrimmage game before the seeding games begin for the NBA Bubble Campus. Ja Morant had 22 points and 12 assists. He would speak to the media after the game.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies got their groove back in final scrimmage game victory over the Miami Heat

The Grizzlies got a victory in their third and final scrimmage game before heading into the seeding games for the NBA Bubble Campus. More important than the victory was the fact that they looked more like a cohesive unit than they did in the previous two games. Hopefully, this momentum can carry over when things get serious on Friday against the Portland Trailblazers.

Anthony Sain