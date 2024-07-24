South Sudan Basketball President Sends Powerful Message to Gilbert Arenas
It feels like once every month, Gilbert Arenas crosses a line. This past weekend when Team USA basketball faced South Sudan in the Olympics, Arenas did it again.
After Team USA narrowly defeated South Sudan over the weekend, Gilbert Arenas went into an incredibly racist and xenophobic rant.
“[Joel Embiid] throwing the game for his cousins [South Sudan] and sh*t," Arenas said. "They don’t even have shoes. They get their shoes from America. We gotta ship them shoes... They shooting on f*cking peach baskets in dirt with no shoes.”
Arenas' racist rant triggered a response from not only Joel Embiid but also South Sudan Basketball Federation’s President Luol Deng. Deng was once a very successful player for the Chicago Bulls, and he sent a very lengthy and powerful message to his former peers. Here is a portion of that message.
"As for Gilbert’s comments, they were certainly more disrespectful and cruel. Personally, I don’t care much. I would never trade places with anyone; being African is special. However, for young African and African American kids who admire and listen to Gilbert, these comments can make you think less of yourself and make the rest of the world think less of Africans. Those who are easily misled may make comments that reflect self-hate more than pride. There is nothing about our history that we should run away from.
I actually want to thank both of them for giving us this platform to respond and inform others. We’ve worked very hard in the last four years to be here, and we can’t allow mere seconds to take that away. Instead, let’s appreciate the moment and use these comments as an opportunity to educate. Being loved is always better than being tolerated.
If we as a people realized the greatness from which we came we would be less likely to disrespect ourselves. 🙏🏿"
Time and time again, Gilbert Arenas crosses the line in a way that is negative to the game of basketball. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard does more harm for the game than good at this point.