All Grizzlies

Star Player Added to Grizzlies-Clippers Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies have updated their injury report against the LA Clippers.

Joey Linn

Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22), forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Ja Morant (12) watch from the bench during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22), forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Ja Morant (12) watch from the bench during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the LA Clippers on Monday night while looking for their 21st win of the season. Led by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and a deep rotation, the Grizzlies own a 20-9 record that ranks second in the Western Conference.

As for the Clippers, they are coming off a two-game mini series split with the Dallas Mavericks that brought their overall record to 16-13. It has been an impressive start to the season for the Clippers, who have been without Kawhi Leonard all year. The superstar forward could make his season debut on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome.

As for this matchup, a star player has been added the injury report.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane
Mar 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) and guard Desmond Bane (right) watch from the bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In an announcement on Monday, the Grizzlies added Bane to their injury report with an illness.

Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update: Desmond Bane (illness) is questionable tonight against the Clippers."

Bane has appeared in 21 games this season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. In a shooting slump from deep, Bane is converting on just 34.2 percent of his three-point attempts which is well-below his 41.0 percent career mark.

Averaging a career-high 23.7 points last season, Bane continued his emergence into a star backcourt partner for Ja Morant. With Morant playing just nine games last season and Bane playing just 42, the Grizzlies were excited to get that duo healthy again.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News