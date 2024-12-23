Star Player Added to Grizzlies-Clippers Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the LA Clippers on Monday night while looking for their 21st win of the season. Led by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and a deep rotation, the Grizzlies own a 20-9 record that ranks second in the Western Conference.
As for the Clippers, they are coming off a two-game mini series split with the Dallas Mavericks that brought their overall record to 16-13. It has been an impressive start to the season for the Clippers, who have been without Kawhi Leonard all year. The superstar forward could make his season debut on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome.
As for this matchup, a star player has been added the injury report.
In an announcement on Monday, the Grizzlies added Bane to their injury report with an illness.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Status Update: Desmond Bane (illness) is questionable tonight against the Clippers."
Bane has appeared in 21 games this season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. In a shooting slump from deep, Bane is converting on just 34.2 percent of his three-point attempts which is well-below his 41.0 percent career mark.
Averaging a career-high 23.7 points last season, Bane continued his emergence into a star backcourt partner for Ja Morant. With Morant playing just nine games last season and Bane playing just 42, the Grizzlies were excited to get that duo healthy again.
