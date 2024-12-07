Star Player Receives Downgraded Injury Status for Grizzlies-Celtics
The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to stay hot on Saturday when they face the defending NBA champions. Sitting at 15-8 on the season, Memphis enters this game against the Boston Celtics tied for the third-best record in the Western Conference.
Boston enters this game 19-4 on the season, just one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA’s best record. The Celtics are expected to face former fan favorite Marcus Smart for the first time on Saturday, as the former Defensive Player of the Year was injured last season when Memphis traveled to Boston. While he is on the injury report for this game, Smart is expected to play.
Another key Grizzlies guard is on the injury report vs. Boston, as Desmond Bane was downgraded from available to questionable with left toe soreness.
When healthy, Bane has been a star-level backcourt partner for Ja Morant. This duo has struggled with injuries in recent years, but has been among the best backcourt parings in the NBA when on the court together.
Bane’s numbers are down across the board this season, but the 26-year-old guard averaged 23.7 points in his 42 appearances last season. If his shot returns to form, Bane will bring another level to this Grizzlies team.
Saturday’s game against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of Boston’s talented roster will be a challenge for Memphis.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral