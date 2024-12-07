All Grizzlies

Star Player Receives Downgraded Injury Status for Grizzlies-Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies have updated their injury report against the Boston Celtics.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots for three as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots for three as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to stay hot on Saturday when they face the defending NBA champions. Sitting at 15-8 on the season, Memphis enters this game against the Boston Celtics tied for the third-best record in the Western Conference.

Boston enters this game 19-4 on the season, just one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA’s best record. The Celtics are expected to face former fan favorite Marcus Smart for the first time on Saturday, as the former Defensive Player of the Year was injured last season when Memphis traveled to Boston. While he is on the injury report for this game, Smart is expected to play.

Another key Grizzlies guard is on the injury report vs. Boston, as Desmond Bane was downgraded from available to questionable with left toe soreness. 

When healthy, Bane has been a star-level backcourt partner for Ja Morant. This duo has struggled with injuries in recent years, but has been among the best backcourt parings in the NBA when on the court together.

Bane’s numbers are down across the board this season, but the 26-year-old guard averaged 23.7 points in his 42 appearances last season. If his shot returns to form, Bane will bring another level to this Grizzlies team.

Saturday’s game against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of Boston’s talented roster will be a challenge for Memphis.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News