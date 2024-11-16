Star Player Returns From Injury for Grizzlies vs Warriors
After starting the 2024-25 season with a 2-3 record, the Memphis Grizzlies have hit their stride, winning five of their last seven outings. Despite star point guard Ja Morant missing their last three games and the Grizzlies getting hit with a serious injury bug, the Memphis franchise continues to loom in the Western Conference playoff picture.
The Grizzlies face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night for a highly-anticipated NBA Cup Group Play matchup, as Memphis will finally get some of their key pieces back on the court.
The Grizzlies have announced that star guard Desmond Bane will return to the court after a seven-game absence, alongside Vince Williams Jr. making his season debut and Brandon Clarke receiving the green light to play following his absence in Wednesday's loss.
While Morant remains sidelined, the Grizzlies gain some confidence back with some of their key players returning together. Bane, 26, averaged 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 40 percent from deep through the first four games of the season before getting injured in the fifth game.
Williams, a breakout 24-year-old, was a very valuable piece for Memphis last season when it caught one of the worst injury plagues in league history, as Grizzlies fans could not be more excited for him to make his 2024-25 season debut.
The Grizzlies face a dangerous 9-2 Warriors squad led by superstar Steph Curry but have to be feeling more confident after this good news.
