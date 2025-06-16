Steven Adams’ Former Teammates React to Heartfelt Post
At the 2024 NBA trade deadline, the Houston Rockets completed a sneakily good deal that went severely under the radar. In exchange for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks, the Rockets acquired Steven Adams from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Adams, a veteran big man who spent his first seven years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has become one of the most valuable backup centers in the NBA. While his stats do not jump off the page, averaging just 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season, he is a brute force on the boards and a presence that his teammates rave about.
Just when Adams was about to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, the Rockets showed how much the veteran center means to the franchise, granting him a three-year, $39 million contract extension to stay in Houston. Following the news, Adams shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.
Via Steven Adams: "Today was a meaningful step forward—built on gratitude, resilience, discipline, teamwork, and trust.
This journey hasn’t been one I’ve walked alone. It’s been shaped by the steady guidance of my DPT and mentor, Mike Davis, and grounded in the values passed down from family and friends. Each step required discipline. Every challenge demanded trust in the people around me and in myself.
I’m grateful to be back on the floor. Honored to represent my whānau, my teammates, and my country, New Zealand 🇳🇿. Every time I step out there, I carry a piece of everyone who's helped me get here.
Thank you for riding with me. The journey continues 🙏"
A couple of Adams' former Grizzlies teammates commented on his heartfelt Instagram post, as well as some other familiar faces around the league.
John Konchar: "Congrats big dawg"
Santi Aldama: "truly him"
Rudy Gobert: "🙏🏽💪🏽"
Alperen Sengun: "🏳️🌈🏳️🌈"
Dennis Schroder: "🔥💯🙏🏿"
Andre Roberson: "Amen brother 🚀"
N'Faly Dante: "🏳️🌈🏳️🌈"