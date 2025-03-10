Suns Star Sends Strong Message Before Grizzlies Game
The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies were both expected to finish the 2024-25 season as the top teams in the Western Conference. However, given Phoenix's current position in the standings, that appears to be the case only for the Grizzlies. Regardless, the last time these two teams matched up was wildly entertaining, and it could be the case again on Monday night.
Their last game finished 151-148 in overtime on February 25th, and Memphis aims to close out the regular season series with a 4-0 sweep. Still looking to sneak into the play-in tournament and knowing every game matters, Suns star Bradley Beal sent a message to the Grizzlies before Monday's game.
“We’re ready to go now. All systems go," Beal said, talking about their last loss to Memphis. "We’re locked in and we know it’s going to be another dog fight. We should’ve walked out of there with a dub last time. We’ve got to actually do it.”
The Suns led by four points with 16 seconds left in their prior contest but then allowed Memphis to send it to overtime and win it. Phoenix last beat Memphis on December 2nd, 2023, winning 116-109 at home.
Tip-off between the Grizzlies and the Suns is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, as Memphis looks to inch closer toward the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings.
