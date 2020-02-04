Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Pregame  - Coach Taylor Jenkins On NBA Western Conference Coach Of The Month, Josh Jackson's Progress And Tonights Matchup

With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching this Thursday, one of the biggest questions that has not yet been answered is what the Memphis Grizzlies will end up doing with Andre Iguodala. Ever since the Grizzlies acquired him this summer this assumption has been that teams that want him should just wait until after the trade deadline when the Grizzlies buy him out and then acquire him instead of trading away an asset to the Grizzlies. Today I will take a look at why I think the Grizzlies should not buy out his contract regardless of what happens between now and the end of the trade deadline.