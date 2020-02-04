Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Pregame - Coach Taylor Jenkins On NBA Western Conference Coach Of The Month, Josh Jackson's Progress And Tonights Matchup
Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media before their game against the Detroit Pistons. Jenkins was announced as the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month on Monday and he would share his thoughts on winning the award. He would also give an update on Josh Jackson's progress with the team and his thoughts on tonight's matchup.
