Taylor Jenkins' Honest Statement After Grizzlies vs Clippers
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 11 of their last 13 games heading into Wednesday's matchup with the LA Clippers. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, they fell short in LA, losing 128-114.
The Grizzlies were playing without star point guard Ja Morant against the Clippers, as Desmond Bane led the team with 23 points on 6-11 shooting from deep. The Grizzlies had trouble slowing down the Clippers' core group, especially star forward Kawhi Leonard with 25 points, while James Harden and Ivica Zubac each posted double-doubles.
The Grizzlies struggled to keep up with the Clippers on Wednesday, resulting in a tough loss. Following the rough defeat, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins got honest about how they were outmatched by LA.
"Our movement just wasn't there," Jenkins said. "We didn't have the legs... To their credit, really good defensive team. This is the recipe that we gotta avoid in our future matchups. You know, 41 points off turnovers, that's hard to win any NBA game."
The Grizzlies turned the ball over 21 times in Wednesday's matchup, a main reason for their loss. Memphis was very efficient, shooting 49.4% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, but still could not get the job done in LA.
The Grizzlies now head into the All-Star break on a loss, but get a week's rest before facing the Indiana Pacers next week.
