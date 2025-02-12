Taylor Jenkins' Kevin Durant Statement Before Potentially Making NBA History
The Phoenix Suns welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies to the Footprint Center for a Tuesday night contest between two Western Conference opponents. While the Grizzlies find themselves looking to further secure their spot as the second seed in the conference, the Suns are trying to avoid further separating themselves from the 10th seed in the West.
Looking to stop that fall for Phoenix is forward Kevin Durant, who enters Tuesday's game with a chance to make NBA history and become the eighth player to reach 30,000 all-time points. Aware of that, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins shared what makes Durant so special as a player and tough to gameplan against.
"Just consistency...how he just made an immediate impact as a rookie," Jenkins said. "First couple years in the league, it's his scoring ability, playmaking ability, adaptability, you hear about his work ethic, it's one of the greatest of all-time...It doesn't matter how many accolades he gets, winning championships, just his drive to win and be the best he can be."
Ever since entering the league in 2007, Durant has averaged 20 or more points per game every season of his career. Add in his four top-two finishes and one MVP trophy win, not many have the resume in NBA history that Durant has.
However, to reach the 30,000-point mark, Durant will need 26 points against a good Grizzlies defense to do so. Whether it happens Tuesday night or Wednesday night for Durant, there's no denying his talent and respect around the league.
