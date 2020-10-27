SI.com
The Memphis Grizzlies and Pepsi are partnering to form a youth basketball organization focused on mentoring, self-esteem, and better relationships with law-enforcement

The Grizzlies and Pepsi will launch a six to seven-week basketball program focused on building bridges between youth and law enforcement. They will use sports as the vehicle to engage in conversations on topics such as self-esteem, youth-police relations, and leadership. In addition, the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation, in partnership with LeMoyne-Owen College and the University of Memphis, is facilitating the mentoring components that benefit both college and high school students who are paired together for an eight-week mentorship program to give students exposure to opportunities and lessons designed to prepare them for college and their future careers. They will also promote HBCU awareness through a combination of hosted HBCU college fairs throughout the Memphis region in partnership with The HBCU Awareness Foundation. Participating college students will be granted paid internships at Pepsi and other program partners to better allow them to apply their mentorship learning and life skills in the workforce.

The Grizzlies fan base can tolerate the losses but the distribition of the minutes restrictions that have been placed on Jonas Valanciunas and even more so Ja Morant, have left fans feeling in a way, restricted themselves.

The Memphis Grizzlies Are Too Good, And Too Young To Give A Crap - And I'm Perfectly Fine With That

Not only are the Memphis Grizzlies a young exciting team that is operating way ahead of schedule as far as potential is concerned but they are also serious playoff contenders in year one of a team rebuild. After Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant set Twitter and the NBA world on fire last night and this morning, many would suggest that the young, inexperienced Grizzlies pump their brakes and not make such bold statements. Good luck with that.

Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard OJ Mayo Is Caught In The Middle Of The CBA's Delay In Resuming Play

OJ Mayo was labeled as former Memphis Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley's "little Kobe Bryant" when the 6'4" shooting guard was acquired during a draft-day trade for Kevin Love during the 2008 NBA Draft. A turbulent career that derailed his expectations led to him playing in the Chinese Basketball Association and SI Senior Writer Alex Prewitt detailed how Mayo is now caught in the middle of their attempt to resume play.

NBA Rookie Of The Year: The Ja Morant vs. Zion Williamson Debate Should’ve Ended Before It Ever Started

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson made his highly anticipated debut Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and in spite of his team's 121-117 loss, Williamson scored 22 points - including 17 straight in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter. The following morning, national pundits took to the television airways to not only show their excitement about his performance but also - in my opinion - irrationally crown Williamson as the new favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award over Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. Today I respectfully say - enough already.

If It Ain’t Broke - Don’t Rest It

Grizzlies rookies phenom Ja Morant sat out of Saturday night’s 138-122 loss to Dallas at home Saturday night but the fans took the biggest loss.

The Memphis Grizzlies May Have Landed The Steal Of The Trade Deadline In Gorgui Dieng

It's hard to hide a 6'10" NBA center but the Memphis Grizzlies may have found a way to find yet another hidden gem. Newly acquired big-man Gorgui Dieng made his presence felt in his debut game with the Grizzlies and might just be what the team needs for the final stretch of games after the All-Star break

Adjust Your Plans Memphis Fans - Your Grizzlies Will Be Playing On Christmas Day Soon Enough

Every year on Christmas Day the NBA features nationally televised games with what typically consists of some of the most anticipated matchups across the league. The Memphis Grizzlies have never been included in this lineup, even when they were perennial playoff contenders but with their young, talented and exciting core, the NBA’s years are numbered for excluding the Bears of Beale St.

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA Rookie of the Year Award

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant became the second player in franchise history to be awarded as the NBA Rookie of the Year as the former Murray State Racer finished with 99 out of 100 possible first-place votes. Morant finished the season with 17.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Morant was the leader of a young Memphis Grizzlies team that came up just short of earning a playoff spot this season in spite of being predicted to be among the league's worst teams by many before the season started.

Why The Memphis Grizzlies Should NOT Buyout Andre Iguodala's Contract  - Even If They Don't Trade Him

With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching this Thursday, one of the biggest questions that has not yet been answered is what the Memphis Grizzlies will end up doing with Andre Iguodala. Ever since the Grizzlies acquired him this summer this assumption has been that teams that want him should just wait until after the trade deadline when the Grizzlies buy him out and then acquire him instead of trading away an asset to the Grizzlies. Today I will take a look at why I think the Grizzlies should not buy out his contract regardless of what happens between now and the end of the trade deadline.

Villain Mentality: How Dillon Brooks Bullied His Way To Becoming The Anti-Hero Of The Memphis Grizzlies

Late Wednesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski announced via Twitter that Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks had agreed to a three-year $35 million extension with the team. Brooks, who is in his third season, has emerged as a proven NBA scorer and high volume shooter this year and he has fit well into the role of the team's watchdog. You can catch Brooks locked in on the court like a cerebral Rottweiler, but this season his bite has been as fierce as his bark.

