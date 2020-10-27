The Memphis Grizzlies and Pepsi are partnering to form a youth basketball organization focused on mentoring, self-esteem, and better relationships with law-enforcement
Anthony Sain
The Grizzlies and Pepsi will launch a six to seven-week basketball program focused on building bridges between youth and law enforcement. They will use sports as the vehicle to engage in conversations on topics such as self-esteem, youth-police relations, and leadership. In addition, the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation, in partnership with LeMoyne-Owen College and the University of Memphis, is facilitating the mentoring components that benefit both college and high school students who are paired together for an eight-week mentorship program to give students exposure to opportunities and lessons designed to prepare them for college and their future careers. They will also promote HBCU awareness through a combination of hosted HBCU college fairs throughout the Memphis region in partnership with The HBCU Awareness Foundation. Participating college students will be granted paid internships at Pepsi and other program partners to better allow them to apply their mentorship learning and life skills in the workforce.