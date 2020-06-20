AllGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies' Anthony Tolliver Will Be A Free Agent When The NBA's Transaction Window Opens

Anthony Sain

The NBA plans on allowing teams to make roster transactions from June 23rd until June 30 before the season resumes in Orlando. During this time the Memphis Grizzlies will have to make a decision on what to do with journeyman veteran Anthony Tolliver who was on a 10-day contract when the season suspended on March 11th.

It was once assumed that players like Tolliver, who still had another 10-day contract to be offered, may possibly be eligible to just go that route but according to a report from Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports, players that were under a 10-day contract before the suspension now will be free agents.  The Grizzlies would have to decide to either sign Tolliver or to let him remain in the free-agent pool.  With Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke now assumed to be back in the rotation, the Grizzlies may deem Tolliver as expendable.

0BD51392-4204-4A89-B633-3AEF36C04272
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

