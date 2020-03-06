Regardless Of Injuries, Personnel, Highs, and Lows, The Memphis Grizzlies Are Constantly Finding Ways To Win

Over the course of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have found themselves having to overcome adjustments to the way that they have won games. A team that was once running teams out of the gym across the league, shooting three-point shots from all over the court has now leaned on their defense to win as well as winning with an unlikely cast of characters.

My Thoughts On The Grizzlies Winning Unconventionally

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks had a phenomenal month of January with Jackson averaging 17.8 points and shooting 42.6 percent from three and Brooks scoring 20.5 points while shooting 45.5 percent from three. The team has had to adjust since then with Jackson being out due to injury and Brooks dropping to 13.8 points and shooting 24.7 percent since February 1. The team has had to find other ways to win - and they have.

After a slow stretch after the All-Star Break, the Grizzlies have found themselves winners of three straight contests. In games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, the Grizzlies have leaned on an unlikely cast of characters and winning in untraditional ways. Their defense also held all three teams below 90 points.

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.4 points per game and shooting 45.9 percent since February 1. Josh Jackson has contributed well both offensively and defensively. Kyle Anderson has found ways to score in the paint at both the small forward and power forward position. He doesn't take the three-pointers that Jae Crowder took to open up the offense and he's not as athletic as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke but Anderson has been serviceable as a starter. Their bench has been phenomenal and their defense has led to scoring on the other end.

The Grizzlies were in a place after losing five straight games where it seemed like they were headed in a totally wrong direction but credit to the coaching staff, the front office and the players for adjusting and finding new ways to win.

