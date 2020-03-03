The Memphis Grizzlies Crush The Atlanta Hawks On The Road With Balanced Effort

With nine players scoring in double figures and 72 points coming from their bench, the Grizzlies used a balanced attack to win convincingly against the Atlanta Hawks, 127-88. The 39 point margin of victory was also the second-highest in franchise history.

The Grizzlies came out slow to start the game allowing the Hawks to jump out to a 7-0 lead. They would overcome missing their first 11 shots to claw back defensively against the Hawks to take the lead, 24-23 at the end of the first quarter. The Hawks would keep the game close in the second quarter but a dominating 32-19 third quarter would set up the blowout victory.

The Grizzlies were led by Gorgui Dieng with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Jackson who added 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Grizzlies 72 bench points were also a franchise record. Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds and Tyus Jones had an impressive game as well with 15 points and 9 assists.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins shared his thoughts on what he thought was the key to his team's road win.

“Just more urgency," said Jenkins. "Great win by the group. We were getting great shots to start the game but I felt like the urgency on the defensive end wasn’t really there. I had to call two quick timeouts and then we got momentum. I think we built a 14-point lead in the first half but then it whittled down to three at halftime. We didn’t closeout, fouled a little too much. I think they had 14 second-chance points in that first half. I just challenged the guys that we have to be a lot better with our urgency, our activity has got to be a whole lot better, the standard that we’re talking about coming out of the break."

"Our activity as we’ve talked all season long, we got out, pace, the ball was advancing really quick, the ball was moving, 30 assists, I think we ended up with like 70-plus points from our bench which is huge," Jenkins added. "Contributions from everyone, but it started with the defensive end. As I hit them after the game, I said this is something that you have to build off of. We can’t wait again. We have to come out from the jump even if we’re missing shots. Proud of the guys, the way they competed. Obviously a really good win for us.”

Taylor Jenkins Post Game Comments

Ja Morant who finished with 13 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds would also share his thoughts on the win as well as the matchup and his relationship with Hawks All-Star guard, Trae Young.

“It was much needed," Morant said on the win. "We just had to carry the momentum into this game on the road. It’s tough winning on the road, we were just trying to do whatever we could to get a win…Around this time, you have to be full-go at all times…credit to my teammates, they played well tonight, and got us a win.”

Ja Morant Post Game Comments

Morant on Trae Young

“It was nice, first time playing against each other," said Morant. "A special talent, I’m pretty sure everybody knows what he has been doing, torching the league right now. He’s a great guy off the court, he’s my guy. He has just one of those next-generation games. Both of us are just trying to show that we can play with the top players in the league. We’re both just trying to continue to get better, keep doing what we’re doing, and keep leading our team.”

The Grizzlies (30-31) now prepare to face off against the Brooklyn Nets (26-33) on Wednesday for the second game of this road trip.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies