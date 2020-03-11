The Memphis Grizzlies Let One Slip Away Against The Orlando Magic At Home

Heading into a tough three-game road trip starting Thursday, the Grizzlies needed a win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. What started off looking like an easy night for the home team ended up as a deflating loss as the Grizzlies fell to the Magic, 120-115.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 17 points in the first half but the Magic would outscore them 70-52 in the second half. The Grizzlies seemed to maybe underestimate the Magic, who are also in 8th place in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Magic were the aggressors in the second half and were able to withstand an 11-2 run by the Grizzlies that tied the game at 116 with 1:58 remaining in the game.

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins shared his thoughts on the tough loss.

“Give the Magic a lot of credit," said Jenkins. "I thought our guys played well in the first half, they raised their intensity in the second half. We can’t live with giving up 70 points. I thought our defense definitely let us down.”

Jenkins would also talk about how Orland Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford presents a challenge defensively.

“Magic, Clifford teams, they are always going to be teams that swarm you on the ball, in passing lanes," Jenkins said. "I definitely thought the turnovers hurt us, they forced us into some tough situations where we tried to thread the needle a little bit too much. A couple careless ones here and there, but we have been missing free throws recently. If we can try to correct that despite not playing great.... You are not going to always have a perfect game, you can’t have a multitude of areas let you down.”

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins Post Game Comments

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who finished the game with an efficient 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting and 4 of 7 from three, would share his frustrations on the letdown loss as well.

“Yeah, they outworked us," said Brooks. "I would say we had a lot of turnovers, we’ ve got to clean that up. There’s no single play of the game it’s a collective of everything… first quarter, second quarter, third quarter. We lost the game but we had a chance to go up and we couldn’t score the basketball and go on the other end and get a stop. We couldn’t get a stop. It’s just turnovers, rebounding. Then just knowing personnel, knowing what to do out there for personnel.”

“It sticks with me. It’s a bad loss," Brooks added. "No sense of urgency out there when it counted. We made plays to get back in the game but no sense of urgency. We aren’t taking the one-on-one challenge guarding guys, taking personnel, and like I said before just knowing personnel. Terrence Ross is a hot guy. He shoots it well. And we’re shifting off of him and we’re trying to get steals and he got us at the end.”

Brooks would also share his thoughts on the road trip that lies ahead starting Thursday in Portland.

“Yeah. Push the envelope. I hope guys go home today and think about what they can do better," said Brooks. "We’ve got to put more effort into this. When we were out there today it didn’t seem like we were too comfortable. We’ve got to play with some desperation because there are teams that are right on our heels. We’ve got to shake it off. Come to practice tomorrow, focus and go execute the game plan against Portland, a hungry team.”

Dillon Brooks Post Game Comments

