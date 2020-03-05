AllGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies Run Away With The Brooklyn Nets In Historic Fashion

Anthony Sain

Only one day removed from a 39 point win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies can into the Barclay Center on Wednesday evening and gave the host Brooklyn Nets an equal opportunity 39 point, 118-79 loss as well. Shorthanded and oddly cast, this hungry young Grizzlies team is finding a way to win and win convincingly.

The consecutive 39 point wins set a mark as being only the eighth team in NBA history to win consecutive games by 39 points or more.  They also became the second team this season to win by 25 points or more in consecutive road games.

My Thoughts On The Win

The Grizzlies were led by Josh Jackson who scored 19 points in only 17 minutes of play.  His activity on defense, ability to attack the basket and his four made three-pointers sparked a run in the third quarter that would put the game away. Tyus Jones had 18 points and 6 assists and Ja Morant had 15 points and 5 assists.  The team also had another game with a balanced scoring attack with 7 players having 9 or more points.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins shared his thoughts on the contest.

“Another great win for our guys back-to-back," said Jenkins. "Just really proud of the defensive activity. Didn’t have it early like we did against Atlanta in that first half, but our guys just turned it on in that third and fourth quarter. We just really clamped down, our ability to get out and scramble. Obviously the Nets still end up shooting a lot of threes. They were highly contested. Our guys were flying around. Much better job in the second half keeping Brooklyn off of the boards, which allowed us to get out and run."

"Just great contributions throughout the entire rotation – the starters, but obviously the bench has been huge for us," Jenkins added. "Two nights in a row, the 3-point shooting, the defensive activity, the rebounding, the steals, the blocks, just the general unselfishness. So very proud of the guys. Great win for us tonight. Just have to keep focus of the daily task at hand – one day at a time.”

4B430A5B-1F76-4D86-B7D8-386981A7888A
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Gorgui Dieng, who finished with 6 points 14 rebounds and 2 blocks would comment on the game as well, specifically about the team's production from the bench as of late as well as the defense.

“I think we are very together," said Dieng. "We share the ball. We don’t care who scores, who rebounds. We just want to play the right way.” 

On the defense holding three straight opponents to below 88 points:

“It’s been good," said Dieng. "We got better. We have a young team and we’re learning every day. I think we’ve got a chance to be very good defensively. We are athletic and we have a lot of guys who are willing to play together, so I think those two things can help us to be elite.” 

On the team's chemistry and showing support for one another from the bench:

“I love it. It’s different, but I love it," said Dieng. It’s great. Like I said, we like each other. You can tell. It shows on and off the court. I just got here and these guys, they embraced me like crazy. I feel like I’ve been here for years, so I love it.”

6DA902FF-3B6F-4A4D-9AA1-ABF84C3D5CD0
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

