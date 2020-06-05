The National Basketball Players Association Approves The Proposal To Resume The NBA Season

After Commissioner Adam Silver's 22 team format proposal to resume the season was approved by the NBA's Board of Governors, the final piece of the puzzle was for the 28 players board of the National Basketball Players Association to approve it as well. In a unanimous decision, that was resolved today.

The sense was that the players association would put up no resistance to bring back the season according to several reports. It has been reported that a total of 1600 people will be located on the bubble site including players, staff, and family members. There are also reports of there being 2-3 "preseason games", no drug testing for players and potential artificial crowd noise provided by the makers of NBA 2k.

Players will also be subject to nightly COVID-19 testing with a minimum 7-day quarantine if tested positive. Commissioner SIlver mentioned that players have to be prepared for the season not to end if a player test positive and this definitely points to that. Additional framework to the proposal will be hashed out over the coming weeks between the league and the players.

© Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

