The NBA Is Making Moves Towards Restarting The Season - Will There Be Controversy?

The NBA and the NBPA have put plans in place to acquire COVID-19 testing devices that provide results within minutes. This could possibly be a major step in the NBA ending their self-imposed suspension due to the pandemic. The move could expedite the chances of a champion being crowned but it could also face controversy in a nation where tests are scarce and at a premium.

Many have already wondered how NBA players are getting themselves tested so easily while everyday people are struggling to get tested locally. With the NBA now attempting to gain access to devices that expedite the results from a private company, the backlash from some people will surely only increase. It is still uncertain how the NBA will be able to have games and keep their players isolated and quarantined but the league definitely looks to be going forward to making the premise of games being played a reality.

My Thoughts On The NBA Gaining Access To Rapid COVID-19 Test In An Effort To Resume Play

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has also said that no official word on the NBA's decision can be made before May 1 at the earliest, due to COVID-19 still being on the upswing.

