In Another Move Of Possible Forward Progression, The NBA Is Planning A 25 Day Window To Resume The Season

Commissioner Adam Silver has stated that nothing will happen as far as a decision is concerned until May 1 at the very earliest but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the league has put together a 25-day framework in the event that they decide to resume play and ultimately crown a champion.

The plan focuses on reacclimating players into the NBA routine by re-opening NBA facilities, quarantining players, and allowing them a two-week training camp to get back into shape. There is much uncertainly on whether or not any regular-season games will be played but the common assumption is that the league will resume by jumping straight to the playoffs.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.