The NBA Transaction Window Reopens Today Allowing Teams To Bolster Their Rosters For ‘The Bubble’

Anthony Sain

Today at 12 pm eastern time, the 22 NBA teams that are participating in the resumption of play in Orlando’s bubble site will have the opportunity to make roster transactions including signing eligible players, adding and converting two-way contracts. The open period will last until June 30th at 11:59 pm.

Sam Amico of AllCavs and AmicoHoops.net provided a list of available players of note per position as well.  The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly have a deal in place for Anthony Tolliver and the Sacramento Kings are reportedly the destination for Corey Brewer. 

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

