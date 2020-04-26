The NBA WIll Soon Be Allowing Teams To Re-Open Their Practice Facilities

In a move of possible forward progression towards resuming play this season, the NBA plans on allowing team to re-open their practice facilities in cities where stay-at-home orders have been loosened. Facilities will be available on a volunteer basis for individual workouts with group workouts still not being allowed for the time being. The permission for teams to begin allowing their players to use their facilities will be on May 1.

The NBA insists that the move does not directly mean that they are about to resume play soon but it is to no one surprise that the move has happened. There has been a lot of speculation about the NBA planning on resuming play and this move only points in that direction even more.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.