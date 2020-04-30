SI Insider: The NBA's First Move Towards a Return Should Be to Decide What to Do With Non-Playoff Contenders

SI's Chris Mannix shares some thoughts on a contingency plan for resuming the NBA's season. A few players and coaches from teams who don't seem to be in playoff contention for this year, like Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, have been vocal about how they are already looking towards next season.

In my opinion, why should teams like the Memphis Grizzlies or the Orlando Magic who are both the eighth seed in their respective conferences be forced to "earn their playoff spot?" They have done so all season. Like Mannix says in the video above, the NBA should make a decision soon and tell those on the outside looking in to enjoy their summer.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

