The Portland Trailblazers Have Built-In Advantage Amongst The Teams Battling Behind The Memphis Grizzlies

When the NBA resumes play in Orland on July 31st there will be 8 "seeding games" to determine if there needs to be a play-in series to determine the eighth seed in the Western Conference. In the event that there is a tie amongst the teams in a battle for ninth place, the advantage would go to the Portland Trailblazers - based on win percentage heading into the suspension of play.

So hypothetically, if the Grizzlies maintain their spot in eight place which is the most likely scenario, and the Blazers are tied with any other team, the advantage goes to the Blazers. There will be no additional play-in games to determine ninth place.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.