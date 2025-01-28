Tom Thibodeau's Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Knicks
The Monday night matchup between the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies was expected to be a competitive one, with both teams entering the contest with 30 wins and expected to be serious contenders come playoff time. While the first half saw the Knicks head into the locker room with an eight-point lead, the second half was a tougher watch for Grizzlies fans.
As a result of 26 turnovers and a poor performance from Grizzlies star Ja Morant, the Knicks handed Memphis a 143-106 loss for their largest margin of defeat all season. Following the blowout in favor of his team, Knicks' head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked what he thought of his team's performance.
"There's a long way to go," Thibodeau said. "We know that we can't feel too good about it, we gotta make sure that we get ready for Denver. The games keep coming. Enjoy this tonight. The focus never changes, it's always daily improvement."
Coach Thibodeau mentioned that he knew the team was in for a challenge with Memphis, given they entered Monday night's contest ranked in the top five for offensive and defensive rating. However, Memphis looked far from that as they struggled on both ends of the floor.
Following the loss, the Grizzlies will look to bounce back on Thursday as they host the Houston Rockets, who are coming off a big-time win over the Boston Celtics to improve their positioning over Memphis in the Western Conference standings.
