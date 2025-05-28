Top NBA Defender Gets Honest on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The NBA Finals are nearly set, as both the Western and Eastern Conference Finals are sitting on Game 5, and both series are currently split 3-1.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves face off Wednesday night, in a win-or-go-home situation for the Timberwolves, after they dropped Game 4 on their home court.
The Timberwolves blew out the Thunder in Game 3, handing them their worst loss of the entire season. Clearly, that did not sit well with the league's newly crowned MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Game 4 saw Shai out on nothing short of an MVP-style performance with 40 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, and 1 steal on 43/29/86 shooting splits.
Former Memphis Grizzlies defensive anchor Tony Allen took to the air to share his opinion on the offensive skillset of Shai.
"It's amazing to me how much attention he gets on the defensive end," said Allen. " They have tried everything, trapping him, they tried playing one-on-one coverage, they even went to drop, they went through all these formations, and it still hasn't fazed him. He still continues to get to his spot, calculate his steps, and get to that step back or pull up, it's no stopping him, he's a mismatch nightmare.
Shai has been able to average 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.8 steals a game on 43/28/85 shooting splits in the four games against the Timberwolves.
If the Timberwolves want to avoid ending their championship aspirations, they will need to make things more difficult for Shai and steal Game 5.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
