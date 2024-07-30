Top NBA Free Agent Took Discount to Join Devin Booker, Kevin Durant
Tyus Jones was one of the last remaining free agents left in the 2024 NBA offseason. On July 27, Jones finally took himself off the board when he signed with the Phoenix Suns for only a one-year, $3.3 million deal. It turns out, Jones was actually taking a pay cut.
Not only did Tyus Jones take a pay cut, but he also declined an opportunity to return home with the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to a report from John Gambadoro from Arizona Sports, Tyus Jones chose the Phoenix Suns and less money over joining both the Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies. It remains to be seen if there were other teams interested in his services, or how seriously he was considering those two teams.
Last season with the Washington Wizards, Tyus Jones averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 49/41/80 shooting from the field. While it wasn't a bad season, he wasn't far off stat-wise from how he performed as a bench player. For reference, Jones in 2022-23 averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds on 44/37/81 shooting from the field; he did this while only starting 22 games with the Grizzlies.
A reunion between the Memphis Grizzlies and Tyus Jones would have really put Memphis in a great spot. Regardless, the team still has Derrick Rose as the backup point guard as currently constructed. As a member of the Phoenix Suns, Tyus Jones will be a fantastic fit.
