Trae Young Sends Two-Word Message After Grizzlies-Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks seemingly gave up on their season during the NBA trade deadline, trading away two of their top role players in De'Andre Hunter and Bogdon Bogdanovic after hearing the news that Jalen Johnson would miss the remainder of the season. Still having promising talent on the roster, they headed to Memphis Monday, expected to be on the losing end.
Due to late-game heroics by Dyson Daniels and Caris LeVert, the Hawks upset the Memphis Grizzlies 132-130 as LeVert's game-winner went in as time expired. While it was a shorthanded Grizzlies team without Ja Morant, it's an impressive win, nonetheless of the Hawks. After the game, Hawks guard Trae Young took to social media to send a message.
Sharing to his X account, Young posted a photo of him celebrating with LeVert with the caption, "#WeMove." A statement win for the Hawks as they'll likely have a chance at the playoffs via the play-in tournament, Young contributed 12 points and 15 assists in the victory.
Even though a lot of question marks surround the future of the Hawks organization, seeing great performances from young players like Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher are encouraging for the future. While he doesn't get the spotlight he deserves, Young's message reminds people that he still can win against the best.
The Grizzlies and Hawks conclude their season series splitting one game a piece, each taking their win on the opponent's floor.
